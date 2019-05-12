Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Fosha. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth V. Fosha

January 1, 1922 - May 8, 2019

Ruth V. Fosha, age 97, passed away in Dallas, TX on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with her daughter by her side.

She was born on January 1, 1922, in Elizabethtown, IL to the late Fred and Louise Hubbard. Mrs. Fosha was predeceased on October 16, 2016, by her husband of 73 years, Glen Fosha.

A bookkeeper most of her career, Ruth retired as a teaching assistant with the Los Angeles Unified School District before moving to Sun City, AZ. She loved the Lord and her family deeply. She will be warmly remembered for her loving and affectionate demeanor, selflessness, and witty sense of humor. An avid bowler, Ruth bowled in leagues until she was 94, having achieved several 200-point games.

Mrs. Fosha is survived by her so,n Russell, and his wife, Joyce of Prescott, AZ; daughter, Miralee Fosha of Addison, TX; grandson, Stanley, and his wife, Denise of Cave Creek, AZ; granddaughter, Christy Rodriguez, and her husband, Ken of Discovery Bay, CA, and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial activities are being held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Sunland Memorial Park, Sun City, AZ. Viewing begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by an intimate memorial service at 11:00 a.m., and interment afterward.

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the New Life Community Church family in Frisco, TX, for their love and support; to the staff of Signature Pointe in Dallas, TX, for the wonderful help and care given, and to their friends for their kindness and prayers during this time.

