Ruth "Tookie" Foster
May 18, 1937 - October 24, 2020
Ruth Lucille Bacon, fondly and forever known as Tookie, was born May 18, 1937, in Opelousas, LA, to Joseph Walter Bacon and Ruth Lucille Cason-Bacon. She passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 24, 2020.
Tookie's family moved to the Grand Junction area when she was an infant. She attended school in Grand Junction and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1955. Months before graduation she met the love of her life, Steve Foster. They eloped on June 6, 1955 and were married in Aztec, New Mexico. He was her one and only for almost 41 years until his passing in 1996. As parents they modeled compassion, love, humility, and the importance of family.
In the early years of her marriage until the late sixties, they made their home in Grand Junction and Outlaw Mesa. Outlaw Mesa, located on the Uncompahgre Plateau is where Steve, his father, and brothers owned and operated Ralph Foster and Sons Mining Company. Boom and bust in the uranium business did not daunt the couple's entrepreneurial spirit and they co-owned and operated many businesses in their lifetime together. By far, Tookie's favorite was the children's retail store, Jack and Jill, originally located in downtown Grand Junction. She also worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the law firms of Joe Croker and Joe Coleman and Associates.
Our mom was a woman of many talents. She was a divine seamstress and could knit like a dream. Her needlework was exquisite. She was fond of travel, decorating and reading. Her Southwest Louisiana roots ran long and deep. Southern cooking was part of her genetic makeup and she could make a mean gumbo that can't be rivaled. "It's the color of the roux," she would exclaim. It will surely be her pleasure and delight that gumbo nights will carry on and through many generations of the family.
Tookie cherished her extended family and enjoyed every encounter with her many dear friends. She is survived by her son, Joe Foster; daughter, Becky Foster (Robert Gregg), and daughter-in-law, Teresa Foster; grandchildren, Matthew Zurek, Julia Raff (David), Nicolas, Joey, and Lucy Foster, and Steven Foster (Candace); step-grandsons, Brandon and Bryan Gregg, and great-grandchildren, Alexia and Cynthia Zurek, Emma, Sean, Edward and Luke Raff. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sanna Foster of Broomfield, CO, and Mildred Larson of Portland, OR. Many treasured nieces and nephews survive her and she loved them all dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Steve; son, Steve; her parents, Joe and Ruth; brother, Bob Bacon; sister, Pat Carnett, and grandson, Jacob Zurek.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family is grateful for the care and dignity provided by her team of angels from HopeWest, Shannon, Anna, and Windi. Special thanks to Beth Roper from MLS Senior Care for her gentle care and spirit. There's a special place in heaven for you all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to HopeWest or the charity of your choice
in Tookie's memory.