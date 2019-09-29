Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Lynn Stewart



August 20, 1948 - September 20, 2019



Ruth "Lynn" Murray Stewart ("Ma") passed on to her heavenly home on September 20, 2019, following a brave long fight with cancer.



Lynn was born August 20, 1948, in Grand Junction to John "Teddy" Murray and Ruth Dallas Murray. She was a deputy sheriff for the Mesa County Sheriff's Department, an administrative assistant at Choice Hotels and finished her career at Cap-Co.



Lynn was a devoted grandma who followed the grandkids in all of their many activities. She created lasting memories for all of them.



Lynn's legacy is her love and trust in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It is this legacy that she leaves to her family; children, Sean (Shelly) Stewart, and Dede Bowers; grandchildren, Austin (Meghan) Stewart, Dante (Jacquelyn) Stewart, Riley Stewart, Jaxon Trimm, Jillian Stewart, and Juliet Stewart, great-grandchildren, Natalie Stewart and Vivyanne Stewart and a host of long-time friends.



A celebration of Lynn's life will take place on Wednesday, October 2, at 5:30 p.m. at Junction Community Church. A reception follows at 2784 Hartford Court. Please send donations to Community Hospital Oncology Department in the name of Ruth "Lynn" Stewart.

