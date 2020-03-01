Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan S. Staggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan S. Staggs



March 12, 1972 - February 18, 2020



Ryan Shaun Staggs, 47, from Castle Rock, CO passed away February 18, 2020, in Denver, CO.



Ryan was born to Carl and Sherry Staggs March 12, 1972, in Grand Junction, CO. He attended schools in Grand Junction, graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1990. Ryan was proud of his military service; he enlisted in the US Army in September, 1990. He served in the Infantry at Ft. Ord, CA until 1993, then reenlisted and attended Jet Engine Propulsion School in Ft. Eustis, VA. He then served in both Panama and Ft. Bragg, NC. He was discharged in May 1998 as a Sgt. E-5. Upon completion of his service he was employed by Duncan Aviation in Lincoln, NE, and Denver, CO, then with Dallas Airmotive, and most recently Haggan Aviation, both out of Denver, CO.



Ryan was an avid outdoors man, enjoying hunting and fishing with family and a large circle of friends. He especially enjoyed Walleye fishing and whenever there was time you could find him on a lake somewhere in Colorado, Nebraska or South Dakota. He also enjoyed bow hunting and upland bird hunting with one of his faithful dogs, Ranger or Tango, at his side. Ryan also enjoyed sports having played high school football and was an avid Denver Broncos and Nebraska Cornhusker fan.



He is survived by his son, Casey (Donnie) Staggs, Denver, CO; Casey's Mother, Danielle Kalmbach, Phoenix, AZ; grandparent, Virginia Lionberger, Grand Junction, CO; parents, Sherry Staggs, Grand Junction, CO and Carl (Kris) Staggs, Omaha, NE; sister, Melissa (Eric) Brewster; nephews, Brayden, Connor, and Trevor Brewster, and niece, Hailey Brewster all of Wellington, CO. He is also survived by his person, Jessica Charlesworth; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large circle of friends across the country, including his best friend, Will (Kelly) Simpson.



Ryan was preceded in death by grandparents, Bert Lionberger and Walter and Helen Staggs.



Memorial services will be held at Grand Junction Veteran's Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO, on March 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A gathering for all family and friends will follow. Memorials may be directed to the family.



You will be missed by all that knew and loved you.

