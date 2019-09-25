Sabrina Diane Huckins
March 12, 1957 - September 17, 2019
Sabrina Diane (Moss) Huckins passed away on September 17, 2019, at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Sabrina was born to James and Nancy (Whitaker) Moss on March 12, 1957, in Sutherlin, Oregon. She graduated from Sutherlin High School in 1974.
Sabrina married Louie "Lonie" Huckins on August 24, 1974, in Sutherlin, OR. They lived in various places and states throughout the western United States. They moved to Grand Junction, CO, in 2006.
Sabrina loved God and it showed very clearly in her life. She was a very kind, compassionate, caring person who was not ashamed to share her faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Moss and Nancy (Whitaker) Moss, and her brother, Alan Moss. She is survived by husband, Louie "Lonie" Huckins; daughter, Tabitha (Huckins) Diehl; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Lisa Huckins; grandchildren, Karmma and Aiden Diehl and Ethan Huckins; brother and sister-in-law, Jerome and Donna Moss; two aunts and many nieces and nephews, who all will miss her and love her very much.
Services will be held at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church on September 29, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with the reception to follow.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019