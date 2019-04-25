Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sabrina Scigliano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sabrina Maria Scigliano

April 18, 1943 - April 16, 2019

Sabrina Maria Scigliano passed away peacefully, with her friends and family by her side, on April 16, 2019, just two days before her 76th birthday.

Sabrina was born April 18, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York. After re-locating across the country to California, she made her way to Colorado where her journey truly began.

For many years, she worked tirelessly as a single mother to provide for her four children: Ray, Terry, Patty and Robert. She was no stranger to hard work and many times she worked multiple jobs to provide for her children. She was a people-person and never met a stranger, which led her to excel at her work. For many years, she was a bartender and waitress where patrons loved her and she cared for them.

In 1998, Sabrina met the love of her life, and a new journey began. Her husband, Timothy Scigliano, gave her the ability to slow down and enjoy life. They had a love that people dream of. Support, compassion and companionship describe how they cared for one another. Tim gave so much to Sabrina all the years they spent together. Sabrina loved Tim and his two daughters, Joy and Sherrie, with all of her heart. Her family will forever be grateful for the love shared between Sabrina and Tim as they never had to wonder about her happiness when she was with him.

Sabrina is survived by her beloved husband, Tim. She also leaves behind her children, Ray (Becky) Nelson, Terry (Mike) Southworth, Patty (David Burbank) Nelson and Robert Nelson, along with two step-daughters, Joy (Albert) Salazar and Sherrie Scigliano. Her 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren were so important to her and they will miss her greatly.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sabrina's life on Friday April 26th at 1:00 at Gospel Ministries Center, located at 1622 Glenwood Avenue, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall directly after.

