Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Sachiko Hama Fazio



November 30, 1932 - July 28, 2019



Sachiko Hama Fazio, 86, passed away July 28, 2019, in Grand Junction, CO.



Sachiko was born on November 30, 1932, in Tochigi-ken, Japan, to Kin and Fisaje Kurokawa. Her parents, unfortunately, died when Sachiko was in high school. She looked up to her older sister, Kiyo, as a mother figure, who is still alive (95 years old).



Sachiko married her beloved Lou in 1958. They met in Yokohama, Japan. They lived in California, Georgia, and Okinawa, Japan.



Sachiko has one son, Jim, and daughter-in-law, Faye. She has three grandchildren, Samuel (deceased), Shelbi, and Sara, and five great-grandchildren, Damian, Ryann, Daelynn, Avaeh, and Sammy. She is preceded in death by her husband; one grandson; sister, Kimiko, and brothers, Kiyoshi, Kamezo, and Shozo.



Sachiko was bilingual, speaking both Japanese and English, and was retired from Dixons of Grand Junction. She also did volunteer work at the Senior Center of Grand Junction.



She was most proud of becoming an American citizen, her wonderful marriage to Lou (who passed away in 2001), and being a mother and grandmother. She also participated in and won gold medals in the Grand Junction Senior Olympics!



Sachiko enjoyed bingo, tennis, Senior Olympics, hiking, dancing, walking, shopping, fishing, cooking, traveling worldwide, and spending time with family and friends. She went to school and studied to become a dressmaker, specializing in making kimonos.



The family would like to thank everyone at Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center; her best friend, Midori Shaw, and her friends, Sumiko Boyd, and Scot and Yura Lawton.



Services will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, with burial following.



Donations can be made in Sachiko's name to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



