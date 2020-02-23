Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvador Juan Antonio "Arch" Archuleta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Salvador Juan Antonio "Arch" Archuleta



April 1, 1938 - February 9, 2020



Salvador Juan Antonio "Arch" Archuleta was born on April 1, 1938, in Trujillo, a small farming community south of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. He was the eldest of three boys (Elias and Manuel preceding him in death). His parents, Dedacio and Helen, were farmers, ranchers and sheep-herders whose families had deep roots in Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico. Salvador and his family moved to Golden, Colorado to follow a job opportunity for Dedacio, who had been trained as a stone mason by the New Deal Program, Civil Conservation Corp.



Salvador, or Archie as they began to call him, attended Golden High School where he met Charmaine Ames, also his next door neighbor. Archie graduated high school in 1956 and went to Boulder to attend the University of Colorado. He would continue to live in Boulder until 1997. In 1961 he married Charmaine Ames, and then moved to Boulder to attend C.U. Eventually they had four children, David, Carla, Jack and Lisa. They would divorce in 1974.



Arch received his professional degree in Structural Engineering in 1962 from the University of Colorado and became a founding partner in the engineering firm Johnson, Voiland and Archuleta (JVA) in the mid-sixties. JVA, Inc. remains a pre-eminent engineering firm in the region and country and still has its main office in Boulder. After achieving considerable success in his engineering practice, Arch retired from engineering in about 1980. He had become more interested in the lucrative real estate market in Boulder and began to invest with his friends and associates in many residential and commercial properties. His interests were very diversified as he had an ownership interest in the National Bank of the Rockies, Boulder Brewing, Arrowhead Golf Course, the Colorado Building (now the Vector Bank Building) and countless other properties.



In the 1990s he met Bonnie Deutscher and they married on September 9, 1995. Eventually, tiring of the congestion in Boulder, he and Bonnie decided to "slow down" and move to Palisade, Colorado, where they purchased an old homestead on East Orchard Mesa. He and Bonnie also started a new family in Palisade and had Evelyn, Mia, and Benjamin in the late 90s and early 2000s. Arch and Bonnie moved into the old farmhouse on the homestead that originally had apple and peach orchards. Eventually, embracing their entrepreneurial spirit, they planted a vineyard, built a new home and created a luxury subdivision called Bonnie Brook Vineyard Estates.



Arch's passion for education, specifically engineering, led him to help convince CU and Colorado Mesa University (CMU) to partner and create a new engineering degree program, where students could attend CMU on the western slope and receive a CU engineering degree. Arch continued to sponsor high school and college students throughout his life and became a major donor to the University of Colorado in the 2000s. He was the first in his family to graduate from high school and college, which motivated him to champion education.



Arch was a very active person and loved hiking, biking, fishing and especially golf. He was also always busy working on a project. He knew how to build a house from the design stages to completion including plumbing, electrical, and geothermal. Arch often told his family not to feel sorry for him when it was his time to go, as he had led a full life and was basically just "lucky". He never stopped pursuing his passions. Salvador Juan Antonio "Arch" was a singular force of nature and if you ever met him, you knew that to be true and you'd never forget him. He believed in the power of the individual and individual responsibility. He loved corny jokes, good wine and most of all having his family around him. He was one in a million and will be missed by all those who knew him.



Memorial services will be in the chapel at Old Main on the University of Colorado, Boulder Campus April 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

