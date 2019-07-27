Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sam Antrim Kane. View Sign Service Information Palisade Funeral Home 729 37 3/10 Rd Palisade , CO 81526 (970)-464-5333 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Sam at Riverbend Park Palisade , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sam Antrim Kane



February 11, 1956 - July 21, 2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Sam Antrim Kane, 63, whom resided in Mesa, Colorado (in the canyon), announces his unexpected passing on Sunday, July 21,2019.



Sam was born in Osceola, Iowa on February 11, 1956, to Murray and Ruby Kane (Jones). Sam was married February 14, 1979, in San Diego, California, to Linda Kane (Davis). He joined the Army in 1973, after getting permission from his parents because he was a couple of months too young.



Sam worked for the Civil Service, roofing on the Navy Base. He attended college courses in drafting and taught roofing at Palomar College. He received his contractors license in California and raised five children.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Linda Kane and his children, Dustin, Josh, Felicia, and Isaiah. He will also be remembered by seven grandchildren; parents, Murray and Ruby, and sister, Linda Duncan.



Sam is now resting in peace with his sister, Janet, and son, Samuel.



We will have a celebration of life for Sam at Riverbend Park in Palisade on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 p.m.



We will always carry his memory in our hearts.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home.

Sam Antrim KaneFebruary 11, 1956 - July 21, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of Sam Antrim Kane, 63, whom resided in Mesa, Colorado (in the canyon), announces his unexpected passing on Sunday, July 21,2019.Sam was born in Osceola, Iowa on February 11, 1956, to Murray and Ruby Kane (Jones). Sam was married February 14, 1979, in San Diego, California, to Linda Kane (Davis). He joined the Army in 1973, after getting permission from his parents because he was a couple of months too young.Sam worked for the Civil Service, roofing on the Navy Base. He attended college courses in drafting and taught roofing at Palomar College. He received his contractors license in California and raised five children.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Linda Kane and his children, Dustin, Josh, Felicia, and Isaiah. He will also be remembered by seven grandchildren; parents, Murray and Ruby, and sister, Linda Duncan.Sam is now resting in peace with his sister, Janet, and son, Samuel.We will have a celebration of life for Sam at Riverbend Park in Palisade on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 p.m.We will always carry his memory in our hearts.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close