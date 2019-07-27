Sam Antrim Kane
February 11, 1956 - July 21, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Sam Antrim Kane, 63, whom resided in Mesa, Colorado (in the canyon), announces his unexpected passing on Sunday, July 21,2019.
Sam was born in Osceola, Iowa on February 11, 1956, to Murray and Ruby Kane (Jones). Sam was married February 14, 1979, in San Diego, California, to Linda Kane (Davis). He joined the Army in 1973, after getting permission from his parents because he was a couple of months too young.
Sam worked for the Civil Service, roofing on the Navy Base. He attended college courses in drafting and taught roofing at Palomar College. He received his contractors license in California and raised five children.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Linda Kane and his children, Dustin, Josh, Felicia, and Isaiah. He will also be remembered by seven grandchildren; parents, Murray and Ruby, and sister, Linda Duncan.
Sam is now resting in peace with his sister, Janet, and son, Samuel.
We will have a celebration of life for Sam at Riverbend Park in Palisade on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 p.m.
We will always carry his memory in our hearts.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 27, 2019