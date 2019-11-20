Same Gene Rush

Sam Gene Rush

December 13, 1952 - November 20, 1979

Here is to the lost Central Warriors

Who have left the saddle

Fought their last fight

Seen their last battle

No need now for bow or shield

No painted ponies run the field

Now their eagle spirits soar on high

Touch the clouds, kiss the sky

We will reunite our tribe one day

Run and ride, laugh and play.

It's our reward for the dues we've paid.

And its the promise our Great Chief made.

On this day, the 40th anniversary of Sam's passing, he is still remembered with much love from family and friends.

Becky (Dillard) Rush CHS Class of 1972

and Travis Rush
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019
