Sam Gene Rush
December 13, 1952 - November 20, 1979
Here is to the lost Central Warriors
Who have left the saddle
Fought their last fight
Seen their last battle
No need now for bow or shield
No painted ponies run the field
Now their eagle spirits soar on high
Touch the clouds, kiss the sky
We will reunite our tribe one day
Run and ride, laugh and play.
It's our reward for the dues we've paid.
And its the promise our Great Chief made.
On this day, the 40th anniversary of Sam's passing, he is still remembered with much love from family and friends.
Becky (Dillard) Rush CHS Class of 1972
and Travis Rush
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019