Samson Buchser
April 10, 1992 - July 16, 2020
Samson Augustus Love Buchser, passed on July 16, 2020, in his Grand Junction home after a very difficult battle with cancer at the young age of only 28 years.
Sammy was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on April 10, 1992, to Timothy Buchser and Alisha Love-Buchser.
He was a talented musician, amazing gamer and fantastic cook with a passion for Legos, Anime and the outdoors. Sam loved life and his many friends with every ounce of his being.
If you want to remember Sammy: love without judgment, live life to the fullest, play music, wear shocking clothes and never be afraid to take chances.
Sam spent many years as an indispensable legal assistant for his mentor and close friend, T. Michael Holmes. Mike, as well, is heartbroken by the death of his best friend, as is Sam's loving girlfriend, Olivia Chaya.
Sam is survived by his parents; daughter, Zenara (Tori Hovey), and younger siblings, Fremont, Zephaniah, LillyDay, Solomon, Hansel, and Robert; his loving dogs, Charlie and Kya; grandparents, George and Jan Love (Pagosa Springs, CO), Virginia Peterson (Sacramento, CA), grandmother, Lupe Buchser (Santa Fe, NM); aunt, Bonnie Hansen (George Hansen); uncle, John Buchser (Linda Buchser), and many more extended family. It is a devastating loss for us all.
He will always be our rock star.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, at Eckert Cemetery, Eckert, Colorado, at 10:00 a.m.
To honor Sam, donations may be made to his memorial fund, in lieu of flowers, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/samson-augustus-love-buchser-memorial
.