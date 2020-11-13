1/1
Sandra Herd
1956 - 2020
Sandra Herd

January 11, 1956 - November 3, 2020

Sandra Lynn Herd, of Grand Junction, passed away on November 3, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born January 11, 1956, in Buckeye, AZ, to John and Laverne Derryberry. Her family then moved to Rogers Mesa, CO, where she attended elementary school in Hotchkiss, then to Delta where she finished her schooling and graduated from Delta High School in 1974.

She married her high school sweetheart, Bailey Herd, in 1976. They spent the first four years of their marriage in the Pacific northwest while Bailey served in the coastguard. The couple had two boys, Eric in 1977, and Joseph in 1979. After the completion of Bailey's service, they returned to Colorado to raise their family and start Mr. Bailey's Maytag. They served the Grand Valley appliance needs until 2017.

Sandra loved gardening, shopping for antiques, quilting, canning, and being surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her mother; husband; sons; niece, B. Erin Cole; granddaughters, Kylie, Morgan, Spohia, Lacey, and Daphne, and Realea and Nicole.

She was preceded in death by her father, and sister, Pamela.

Interment will take place Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2020.
