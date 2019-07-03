Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM at her cousin Paula's house Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra K. McDowell was born at the "old" St. Mary's hospital in Grand Junction, CO, on July 23, 1947, to Robert N. Howell and Lila A. (Steele) Howell. She passed away in a tragic automobile accident at the age of 71 on June 21, 2019. Sandy graduated from Fruita High School in 1965 and Colorado State College in 1969 with a teaching degree. She married Michael McDowell on December 28, 1969 - they would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this year. They raised two beautiful daughters, Pamela K. McDowell (Mark) of Cairns, Australia and Michelle L. Tzigularova (Zahari) of Indian Hills, CO. Her pride and joy were her two grandsons, Sagan and Paxton Tzigularov. Sandy was a gentle soul, yet she had a quick wit about her. Few people saw that side of our dear Sandy. She loved her two labs which she lost this past year - now she can walk her sweet Bear and precious Sanju again. Sandy retired from Rocky Mountain HMO in 2013, where she worked for over 20 years training co-workers in the claims department. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Michael, her two daughters, two grandsons, her sister, Linda Tobin, of Grand Junction, as well as three very special cousins, John (Shirley) Murray, Paula Baker, and Roger (Kathy) Steele. Our family has lost an important link in our family chain. A memorial gathering will be held at her cousin Paula's house on July 5th at 4:00 p.m. For directions, please contact Callahan-Edfast or a family member. If anyone wishes to donate in her honor, we know her choice would be Roice-Hurst Humane Society.



