Sandra K. Schuricht

Guest Book
  • "My heartfelt condolences. May your treasured memories of..."
Service Information
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO
81505
(970)-243-2450
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandra K. Schuricht

February 21, 1947 - December 3, 2019

Sandra K. Schuricht, 72, passed away peacefully at HopeWest Care Center on December 3, 2019.

Sandra was born on February 21, 1947, in Garden City, Kansas, to Richard L. and Isabelle Sroufe. Sandy's family moved to Grand Junction in 1952. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1965. After graduation she worked for the Western Slope Ford Dealer where she met her husband, Lothar Lucky Schuricht. They were married 53 years. Sandra suffered a stroke in 2008 and was disabled until her passing.

Her favorite things to do were camping, fishing, traveling, and bowling.

She is survived by husband, Lucky; daughter, Christine of Grand Junction; son, Troy of Scottsdale, Arizona, and brother, Richard Sroufe Jr. of Whitewater, CO.

A special thanks to the staff at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction for their loving care and support.

Memorial service will be Saturday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.