Sandra K. Schuricht
February 21, 1947 - December 3, 2019
Sandra K. Schuricht, 72, passed away peacefully at HopeWest Care Center on December 3, 2019.
Sandra was born on February 21, 1947, in Garden City, Kansas, to Richard L. and Isabelle Sroufe. Sandy's family moved to Grand Junction in 1952. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1965. After graduation she worked for the Western Slope Ford Dealer where she met her husband, Lothar Lucky Schuricht. They were married 53 years. Sandra suffered a stroke in 2008 and was disabled until her passing.
Her favorite things to do were camping, fishing, traveling, and bowling.
She is survived by husband, Lucky; daughter, Christine of Grand Junction; son, Troy of Scottsdale, Arizona, and brother, Richard Sroufe Jr. of Whitewater, CO.
A special thanks to the staff at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction for their loving care and support.
Memorial service will be Saturday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019