Sandra L. Seaman
March 4, 1937 - November 7, 2020
Sandra L. Seaman, 83, of Grand Junction, CO, formerly of Wapakoneta, died November 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Grand Junction, CO.
She was born March 4, 1937, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Carl C. and Helen J. (Spornhauer) Seaman, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include children, Randy Schwartyz, De Beque, CO; Clifton Schwartz, De Beque, CO; Cheryl Miller, De Beque, CO; Pamela Beach, Grand Junction, CO; Carol Sue Schwartz, De Beque, CO, and Alicia Schwartz, Grand Junction, CO; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; half brother, Michael P. (Judy) Emehiser, Lima, and half sister, Laura Emehiser, McConnellsburg, PA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Carl J. Seaman.
Sandra worked as a security guard at Occidental Petroleum Co., De Beque, CO. Prior, she had worked at Wapakoneta Manor. She enjoyed reading, watching baseball and football, playing bingo, and caring for her cat and dog. Sandra also enjoyed playing card games with her children, and hearing about other people's trips and adventures.
A memorial service is planned at a later date. Burial is to be in the Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis, OH.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize Co. Crisis Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be directed to www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
