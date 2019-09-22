Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lee Klein. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra "Sandi" Lee Klein



October 7, 1946 - September 12, 2019



Sandra "Sandi" Lee Klein (McKay) passed away on September 12, 2019, at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado. Sandi was born to Della Lee Wear (Harper) and Clinton McKay on October 7, 1946, in Hayden, CO. She grew up mainly in the Meeker area and graduated from Meeker High School.



Sandi married Larry Klein on December 31, 1975, in Denver, CO. They lived in various places throughout the United States. They finally settled in Grand Junction, CO, in 1989 to be closer to their daughter and their parents.



Sandi's favorite childhood memories are of her grandparents and her brother on the Cross L Ranch, including Cow Camp on Joe Bush. Sandi loved rafting, camping, and was an excellent fisherman. She was also an excellent cook and loved planting her flowers every year.



She worked as a Certified Hospice Assistant and loved her job and her patients. The last days of her life she still wanted to go back to work. Hospice was able to give back to Sandi and recently awarded her the Hospice Heart of Hope award. She retired from Hospice in 2008 to help care for her youngest grandchild.



Sandi was preceded in death by brother, R. Wesley McKay, and parents, Clinton McKay, Della Lee Wear, and Al Wear. She is survived by husband, Larry Klein; daughter, Amy Caprice Lucki DuCray (Jay); grandchildren, Jacob DuCray, Taylor Galindo (Carlos), and Brielle DuCray, and many nieces and nephews, who all will miss her and love her very much.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction, CO, and/or the .



Services will be held at the Meeker United Methodist Church on September 28, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., with the reception to follow at the Hall provided by the United Methodist Women.



Sandra "Sandi" Lee KleinOctober 7, 1946 - September 12, 2019Sandra "Sandi" Lee Klein (McKay) passed away on September 12, 2019, at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado. Sandi was born to Della Lee Wear (Harper) and Clinton McKay on October 7, 1946, in Hayden, CO. She grew up mainly in the Meeker area and graduated from Meeker High School.Sandi married Larry Klein on December 31, 1975, in Denver, CO. They lived in various places throughout the United States. They finally settled in Grand Junction, CO, in 1989 to be closer to their daughter and their parents.Sandi's favorite childhood memories are of her grandparents and her brother on the Cross L Ranch, including Cow Camp on Joe Bush. Sandi loved rafting, camping, and was an excellent fisherman. She was also an excellent cook and loved planting her flowers every year.She worked as a Certified Hospice Assistant and loved her job and her patients. The last days of her life she still wanted to go back to work. Hospice was able to give back to Sandi and recently awarded her the Hospice Heart of Hope award. She retired from Hospice in 2008 to help care for her youngest grandchild.Sandi was preceded in death by brother, R. Wesley McKay, and parents, Clinton McKay, Della Lee Wear, and Al Wear. She is survived by husband, Larry Klein; daughter, Amy Caprice Lucki DuCray (Jay); grandchildren, Jacob DuCray, Taylor Galindo (Carlos), and Brielle DuCray, and many nieces and nephews, who all will miss her and love her very much.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction, CO, and/or the .Services will be held at the Meeker United Methodist Church on September 28, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., with the reception to follow at the Hall provided by the United Methodist Women. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.