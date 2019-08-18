Sanford Tarson
August 6, 1942 - July 18, 2019
Mr. T served in the US Army. This humble hobo could be seen in his hunter orange beanie and green winter coat strolling North Avenue, while visiting many establishments. Everyone would treat him with kindness, food, drink, and even a warm seat.
This precious wonderer was kind to all he encountered leaving a footprint on ones heart.
Everyone befriended him with the utmost respect. My hero, my hobo.
A graveside service will take place at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on August 23, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019