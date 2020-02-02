Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Ann Fazio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Ann Fazio



February 1, 1997 - January 26, 2020



Sara Ann Fazio was born in Grand Junction on February 1, 1997, to Kim Brown Fazio and Jim Fazio.



Sara is the third of Kim and Jim's children. The oldest, Sam, has preceded Sara in death. Sister, Shelbi is next and eight years later, Sara was born. She went on to become big sister to Steven and Shannon.



Faye Fazio became Sara's step-mom in 2002.



Sara was on the cheer leading squad at East Middle School.



In December, 2013 Sara and Austin Jones became the proud parents of Avaeh Lee Jones.



Sara is survived by her parents, Kim, Jim, and Faye; sisters, Shelbi Fazio and Shannon Lyon; brother, Steven Duke, and her beautiful daughter, Avaeh Jones. She also leaves behind two nieces; two nephews; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law; mother-in-law, Chelta Jones, and aunt, Linda Duke.



Service for Sara will be held at 11:00 a.m., February 4, at Jubilee Family Church, 30 and E Road, Grand Junction, CO. Lunch will be provided at the church after the service.



Sara Ann FazioFebruary 1, 1997 - January 26, 2020Sara Ann Fazio was born in Grand Junction on February 1, 1997, to Kim Brown Fazio and Jim Fazio.Sara is the third of Kim and Jim's children. The oldest, Sam, has preceded Sara in death. Sister, Shelbi is next and eight years later, Sara was born. She went on to become big sister to Steven and Shannon.Faye Fazio became Sara's step-mom in 2002.Sara was on the cheer leading squad at East Middle School.In December, 2013 Sara and Austin Jones became the proud parents of Avaeh Lee Jones.Sara is survived by her parents, Kim, Jim, and Faye; sisters, Shelbi Fazio and Shannon Lyon; brother, Steven Duke, and her beautiful daughter, Avaeh Jones. She also leaves behind two nieces; two nephews; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law; mother-in-law, Chelta Jones, and aunt, Linda Duke.Service for Sara will be held at 11:00 a.m., February 4, at Jubilee Family Church, 30 and E Road, Grand Junction, CO. Lunch will be provided at the church after the service. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close