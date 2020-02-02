Sara Ann Fazio
February 1, 1997 - January 26, 2020
Sara Ann Fazio was born in Grand Junction on February 1, 1997, to Kim Brown Fazio and Jim Fazio.
Sara is the third of Kim and Jim's children. The oldest, Sam, has preceded Sara in death. Sister, Shelbi is next and eight years later, Sara was born. She went on to become big sister to Steven and Shannon.
Faye Fazio became Sara's step-mom in 2002.
Sara was on the cheer leading squad at East Middle School.
In December, 2013 Sara and Austin Jones became the proud parents of Avaeh Lee Jones.
Sara is survived by her parents, Kim, Jim, and Faye; sisters, Shelbi Fazio and Shannon Lyon; brother, Steven Duke, and her beautiful daughter, Avaeh Jones. She also leaves behind two nieces; two nephews; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law; mother-in-law, Chelta Jones, and aunt, Linda Duke.
Service for Sara will be held at 11:00 a.m., February 4, at Jubilee Family Church, 30 and E Road, Grand Junction, CO. Lunch will be provided at the church after the service.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020