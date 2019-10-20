Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott David Fasken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Scott David Fasken



June 28, 1951 - October 7, 2019



Scott David Fasken, 68, of Palisade was born June 28, 1951, in California to Joan and Sydney Fasken and left this world for his next great adventure on October 7, 2019. Between those dates, Scott lived a full life as a proud Scottish family man, an outdoor enthusiast, and 'serial entrepreneur'.



Upon graduating from high school, Scott moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, earning a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics. He spent a year abroad on Campus Afloat, going on to earn a master's degree in Outdoor Recreation from Utah State University.



His passion for the outdoors was a hallmark of his entire life. Early on he enjoyed backpacking, backcountry skiing, climbing and, most passionately, river rafting. Scott worked as a river ranger for the Bureau of Land Management and operated a river outfitting company on both the Salmon and Snake rivers in Idaho. Between private and professional trips, Scott rafted on many rivers throughout the Western United States and Canada, including the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. He and Jill continued to celebrate their lifelong love of the outdoors and travel with their vintage camper, trips to Australia, many fall color drives, and soaks in any hot springs.



As a businessman, Scott made his mark in several industries, from trading grain, to operating an art gallery, to co-founding with his wife, Jill, Colorado Document Security. Their Grand Valley company continues to provide on-site document shredding services to businesses across Western Colorado and neighboring states. Scott was active in the National Association of Information Destruction, serving in numerous capacities of the trade association, including a term as president. Scott freely shared his time and expertise to mentor colleagues in the document destruction business and others.



An accomplished pilot, Scott logged more than 1,200 hours in his vintage aircraft, enjoying the scenic landscapes of his beloved Colorado and Southern Utah from above the fray. His love of flying was shared with his daughter, Anna, who was a regular "co-pilot" from an early age.



Scott was an avid reader of any printed word, a love he shared with his daughter, Kelsey. When he wasn't reading or working, he was calling friends, sharing articles and books with them, planning the next camping trip, or sneaking treats to the neighborhood dogs he greeted on his daily walks.



By far the most important part of Scott's life was his family, especially his two beautiful daughters. Next to his wife Jill, who truly completed him, they were always first in his heart and being their father made him proud every day.



Scott is survived by Jill, his wife of 28 years; daughters, Anna and Kelsey (Andy), and his grandchildren, Archer (4) and Wren (2). Also surviving are his mother, Joan Fasken Johnson; sister, Susan (Jim) Geear; and their two children, Tara and James, along with many extended family members. His father and grandparents preceded Scott in death.



A celebration of Scott's life well lived is scheduled for Sunday, November 17, 1:00 at Gate #8, Grand Junction Regional Airport, (casual dress, flip-flops optional). For further details please call 970-464-4859.



The Fasken Family has established the Scott Fasken Memorial Fund to support programs meeting basic needs in the community he called home for 25 years. Make donations payable to the Western Colorado Community Foundation with "Scott Fasken Memorial Fund" in the memo line. Mail to P.O. Box 4334, Grand Junction, CO 81502.



Scott quietly helped others in ways that might never be fully known. In doing so, he left a legacy of kindness and generosity that will endure long and extend far. He continued to call his many friends from all walks of life and somehow was the glue that kept everyone together. Take a lesson from Scott, "let your friends know you are thinking of them" and let's stay connected.

Scott David FaskenJune 28, 1951 - October 7, 2019Scott David Fasken, 68, of Palisade was born June 28, 1951, in California to Joan and Sydney Fasken and left this world for his next great adventure on October 7, 2019. Between those dates, Scott lived a full life as a proud Scottish family man, an outdoor enthusiast, and 'serial entrepreneur'.Upon graduating from high school, Scott moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, earning a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics. He spent a year abroad on Campus Afloat, going on to earn a master's degree in Outdoor Recreation from Utah State University.His passion for the outdoors was a hallmark of his entire life. Early on he enjoyed backpacking, backcountry skiing, climbing and, most passionately, river rafting. Scott worked as a river ranger for the Bureau of Land Management and operated a river outfitting company on both the Salmon and Snake rivers in Idaho. Between private and professional trips, Scott rafted on many rivers throughout the Western United States and Canada, including the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. He and Jill continued to celebrate their lifelong love of the outdoors and travel with their vintage camper, trips to Australia, many fall color drives, and soaks in any hot springs.As a businessman, Scott made his mark in several industries, from trading grain, to operating an art gallery, to co-founding with his wife, Jill, Colorado Document Security. Their Grand Valley company continues to provide on-site document shredding services to businesses across Western Colorado and neighboring states. Scott was active in the National Association of Information Destruction, serving in numerous capacities of the trade association, including a term as president. Scott freely shared his time and expertise to mentor colleagues in the document destruction business and others.An accomplished pilot, Scott logged more than 1,200 hours in his vintage aircraft, enjoying the scenic landscapes of his beloved Colorado and Southern Utah from above the fray. His love of flying was shared with his daughter, Anna, who was a regular "co-pilot" from an early age.Scott was an avid reader of any printed word, a love he shared with his daughter, Kelsey. When he wasn't reading or working, he was calling friends, sharing articles and books with them, planning the next camping trip, or sneaking treats to the neighborhood dogs he greeted on his daily walks.By far the most important part of Scott's life was his family, especially his two beautiful daughters. Next to his wife Jill, who truly completed him, they were always first in his heart and being their father made him proud every day.Scott is survived by Jill, his wife of 28 years; daughters, Anna and Kelsey (Andy), and his grandchildren, Archer (4) and Wren (2). Also surviving are his mother, Joan Fasken Johnson; sister, Susan (Jim) Geear; and their two children, Tara and James, along with many extended family members. His father and grandparents preceded Scott in death.A celebration of Scott's life well lived is scheduled for Sunday, November 17, 1:00 at Gate #8, Grand Junction Regional Airport, (casual dress, flip-flops optional). For further details please call 970-464-4859.The Fasken Family has established the Scott Fasken Memorial Fund to support programs meeting basic needs in the community he called home for 25 years. Make donations payable to the Western Colorado Community Foundation with "Scott Fasken Memorial Fund" in the memo line. Mail to P.O. Box 4334, Grand Junction, CO 81502.Scott quietly helped others in ways that might never be fully known. In doing so, he left a legacy of kindness and generosity that will endure long and extend far. He continued to call his many friends from all walks of life and somehow was the glue that kept everyone together. Take a lesson from Scott, "let your friends know you are thinking of them" and let's stay connected. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close