Scott Edward Hefner, CW04 Retired, 64, of Havelock, NC, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home. Scott was born in Durango, Colorado. He graduated from Grand Junction High School, Class of 1973 and later attended Mesa State College. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for over 25 years. He retired in New Orleans, LA and later relocated to Havelock, NC, where he worked at the New Bern Airport. Scott was a loving husband, father and grandpa. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Theresa; sons, Aaron Hefner and wife Jennifer, Jason Hefner and wife Ruby; brother, Carl Hefner and wife Ann; and grandchildren, T.J. Fulcher, Madysen, Brooke, Dylan, Jadon, and Olivia Hefner. He was preceded in death by parents "Bud" and Lenora Hefner; and brother, Gary Hefner. The family invites you to celebrate his life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Havelock Event Center, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorials can be sent to Community Home Care and Hospice 1423 Glenburnie Road, Suite A, New Bern, NC 28562. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfhhavelock.com Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC.