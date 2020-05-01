SFC Wesley James Mow
1934 - 2020
SFC Wesley James Mow

August 11, 1934 - April 18, 2020

On April 18, 2020, Wesley James Mow, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed peacefully at Mantey Heights. He was 85.

Wesley was born on August 11, 1934, in Grand Junction, Colorado to James Wesley and Alberta Josephine (Blair) Mow.

Wes was a 23 year Veteran of the US Army, retiring in June 1977.

Wesley married Phyllis Jean Lee Heely on February 20, 1960, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She preceded him in death on June 24, 1997.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing and reading.

Wes leaves behind his daughter, Alberta (William) Haas; granddaughters, Katrina (David) Stadelman; Tawna Gammill, and April (Tony) Cook; grandson, Lisle Haas; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
