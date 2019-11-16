Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SGT Jon Mark Skogen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SGT Jon Mark Skogen



July 14, 1991 - November 4, 2019



SGT Jon Mark Skogen passed away tragically in Honolulu, Hawaii on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 28 years of age.



Jon is sadly missed by his loving wife, Julie Sperry; loving parents, Kathi McNeel and Terry Skogen, and his beloved brothers, Sam and Ben (Tracey Clayton). He will forever be remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Nathan Skogen.



Jon was raised in Grand Junction. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his dad and brothers, outdoor activities, fishing and hiking.



He honorably served the last seven years as an Army Combat Medic and was previously stationed in South Korea, William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, and at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii with 3-7 FA HHBN. He's earned numerous Army Achievement Medals, Army Commendation Medals, and Army Service Ribbons throughout his military career.



Friends are invited to share their memories of Jon during visitation at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 1/2 Road Grand Junction, CO 81505, on Monday, November 18 from 1 - 3:00 p.m. Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 p.m.



