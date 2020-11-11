1/1
Sharol Biber
1938 - 2020
Sharol Biber

May 25, 1938 - September 12, 2020

Sharol K. Biber passed away peacefully at her home in Denver on September 12, 2020.

She was born on May 25, 1938, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Ray Biber and Peg Fellows Biber Thomas. She was the youngest of four children. Her family moved to Grand Junction when she was a teenager and she graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1956.

Sharol loved golf, and was a long time member of Bookcliff Country Club. Her excitement for travel led her to many parts of the world. But the highlight of her life was living on Maui.

She has two daughters, Julie Fuoco-Furry of Santa Fe, NM, and Amy Fuoco-Bass of Denver, CO.

No services were scheduled. Cremation took place, and as she wished, her ashes were scattered on Maui.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 11, 2020.
