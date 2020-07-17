1/1
Sharon Ann Phyle
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Ann Phyle

September 9, 1943 - July 10, 2020

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sharon, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on July 10, 2020. She left us while resting comfortably at the San Juan Living Center, Montrose, CO. Born September 9, 1943, she was 76 years old.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service, 904 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Food and memories shared at the family home from 5 - 7:00, following the services.

She was the beloved mother of Renee Flategraff and Tanya Risnes; proud grandmother of Jerimey and Bonnie Flategraff and Joshua and Danielle Flategraff, and great-grandmother of Grady, Lydia, Ella, Ryder, Elsie and Ila.

Sharon lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and true to her gypsy spirit as she would fondly say a "Jack of all Trades" working as a teacher for disabled adults, bartender, manager, waitress, seamstress, and nail tech teacher. She was also a business owner of both a Sewer Sanitation company, and finally a Nail Tech business in service to the elderly.

She loved to cook, throw parties and get togethers for family and friends. She kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks; her afghans grace many of her family's and friends' homes her love woven into every stitch.

Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed but lives forever in our hearts.

The family of the late Sharon Phyle acknowledges with sincere appreciation the comforting messages and other expressions of kindness during this time of bereavement. May God Bless you!

Online condolences may be expressed through https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/Sharon-Phyle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved