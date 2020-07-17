Sharon Ann Phyle
September 9, 1943 - July 10, 2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sharon, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on July 10, 2020. She left us while resting comfortably at the San Juan Living Center, Montrose, CO. Born September 9, 1943, she was 76 years old.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service, 904 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Food and memories shared at the family home from 5 - 7:00, following the services.
She was the beloved mother of Renee Flategraff and Tanya Risnes; proud grandmother of Jerimey and Bonnie Flategraff and Joshua and Danielle Flategraff, and great-grandmother of Grady, Lydia, Ella, Ryder, Elsie and Ila.
Sharon lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and true to her gypsy spirit as she would fondly say a "Jack of all Trades" working as a teacher for disabled adults, bartender, manager, waitress, seamstress, and nail tech teacher. She was also a business owner of both a Sewer Sanitation company, and finally a Nail Tech business in service to the elderly.
She loved to cook, throw parties and get togethers for family and friends. She kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks; her afghans grace many of her family's and friends' homes her love woven into every stitch.
Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed but lives forever in our hearts.
The family of the late Sharon Phyle acknowledges with sincere appreciation the comforting messages and other expressions of kindness during this time of bereavement. May God Bless you!
Online condolences may be expressed through https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/Sharon-Phyle
