Sharon Kay Fessler
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Fessler.
August 20, 1942 - February 15, 2019
Sharon was 76 years old when she passed away on February 15, 2019.
She was born to Howard and Inez Thomas in Climax, CO, and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1961. She was a modern woman. A business owner, she owned and operated Mister Leonards Hair Salon in Long Beach, CA and Crazy Daisy Dress Shop in Delta, CO. She was also an artist, and enjoyed making dolls. She built small buildings, poured concrete patios, and redwood decks, was first in her Vo-tech Auto Repair Class, worked as a diet clerk at St. Mary's Hospital, and Delta Memorial Hospital. She was a very good friend.
Sharon loved dogs, cats, children, and horses too. They could all talk to her.
Her philosophy was think of something and do it now!
Sharon is survived by her husband, Philip; daughters, Quincy and Jennifer, and grandsons, Michael, Jayden and Gage.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Hospice.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019