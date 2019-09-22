Sharon Gray
June 19, 1943 - September 7, 2019
Sharon Gray, 76, passed away September 7, 2019, in Grand Junction, CO.
She was born June 19, 1943, in Columbus, OH, to Rose and Augustus Reich. She married Ronald Gray on June 8, 1968, in Seattle, Washington.
Sharon was a resident of Grand Junction for 31 years, having previously lived in Seattle, WA, and Rapid City, SD. She received her Master of Education from the University of Washington in Seattle. She worked in Special Education. She was a talented artist.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald, of Grand Junction; son, Darren Scott Gray of San Diego, CA, and one grandchild.
Services will be held Saturday, September 28, at 2:00 p.m. at the Unity Church in Grand Junction. Burial will take place at New Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, CO.
Memorial contributions can be made to Alano Club of Grand Junction, 404 Glenwood Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019