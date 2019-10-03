Shawn Allen Hazelbaker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawn Allen Hazelbaker.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shawn Allen Hazelbaker

February 27, 1973 - September 30, 2019

Shawn Allen Hazelbaker was born on February 27, 1973, in Monterey, California and passed away September 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction Colorado.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsay Anne Hazelbaker; brother, Jeff Hazelbaker (Lisa); seven children; step-son, Caden, and mother-in-law, Christie Falstrup. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Eugene Hazelbaker

Shawn was a kind, loving person that you only meet once in a lifetime. He had a heart that would give you selfless love. He liked hunting, fishing, playing pool and alone times with his wife.

He will be truly missed by many friends and family throughout the United States. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date to spread his ashes.

May you ride free my sweetheart, I'll be seeing you again. My one truest deepest love of my life.... Your wife, Lindsay.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.