Shawn Allen Hazelbaker



February 27, 1973 - September 30, 2019



Shawn Allen Hazelbaker was born on February 27, 1973, in Monterey, California and passed away September 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction Colorado.



He is survived by his wife, Lindsay Anne Hazelbaker; brother, Jeff Hazelbaker (Lisa); seven children; step-son, Caden, and mother-in-law, Christie Falstrup. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Eugene Hazelbaker



Shawn was a kind, loving person that you only meet once in a lifetime. He had a heart that would give you selfless love. He liked hunting, fishing, playing pool and alone times with his wife.



He will be truly missed by many friends and family throughout the United States. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date to spread his ashes.



May you ride free my sweetheart, I'll be seeing you again. My one truest deepest love of my life.... Your wife, Lindsay.

