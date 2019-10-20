Shawn Allen Hazelbaker
February 27, 1973 - September 30, 2019
Shawn Allen Hazelbaker was born to Ronald and Elizabeth Hazelbaker on February 27, 1973 in Fort Ord, CA. He grew up in Jamestown, OH, where he was active in 4-H. Shawn was a protector, jokester, hunter, fisherman, and avid motorcyclist. He loved biscuits and gravy, apple butter, cars, playing pool, basketball, cooking, and spending time with family. He was radiant with confidence throughout his life.
Shawn was a son, brother, father, and uncle. He found common interests with his children such as gaming, music, and dancing. He passed away on September 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. Even in death, Shawn thought about others, he was an organ and tissue donor.
Shawn is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Eugene Hazelbaker; step-father, Pastor Richard "Dick" Forsman, and his uncle, William Eugene Hazelbaker.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Lindsay; children, Alex, Cam'ron, Korynn, Cadance, Cortney, Harley and Ireland; step-children, Katelynn, Jackson, and Caden; his mother, Elizabeth (Del); siblings, Bobby, Jeff (Lisa), Jason, Alex (Rebecca), Michael, Jasmine, Tommy, JJ, Daylonn, Shyann, and Jykeera, and step-brother, TJ (Anna) Foresman.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019