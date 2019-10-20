Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawn Allen Hazelbaker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shawn Allen Hazelbaker



February 27, 1973 - September 30, 2019



Shawn Allen Hazelbaker was born to Ronald and Elizabeth Hazelbaker on February 27, 1973 in Fort Ord, CA. He grew up in Jamestown, OH, where he was active in 4-H. Shawn was a protector, jokester, hunter, fisherman, and avid motorcyclist. He loved biscuits and gravy, apple butter, cars, playing pool, basketball, cooking, and spending time with family. He was radiant with confidence throughout his life.



Shawn was a son, brother, father, and uncle. He found common interests with his children such as gaming, music, and dancing. He passed away on September 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. Even in death, Shawn thought about others, he was an organ and tissue donor.



Shawn is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Eugene Hazelbaker; step-father, Pastor Richard "Dick" Forsman, and his uncle, William Eugene Hazelbaker.



Shawn is survived by his wife, Lindsay; children, Alex, Cam'ron, Korynn, Cadance, Cortney, Harley and Ireland; step-children, Katelynn, Jackson, and Caden; his mother, Elizabeth (Del); siblings, Bobby, Jeff (Lisa), Jason, Alex (Rebecca), Michael, Jasmine, Tommy, JJ, Daylonn, Shyann, and Jykeera, and step-brother, TJ (Anna) Foresman.

Shawn Allen HazelbakerFebruary 27, 1973 - September 30, 2019Shawn Allen Hazelbaker was born to Ronald and Elizabeth Hazelbaker on February 27, 1973 in Fort Ord, CA. He grew up in Jamestown, OH, where he was active in 4-H. Shawn was a protector, jokester, hunter, fisherman, and avid motorcyclist. He loved biscuits and gravy, apple butter, cars, playing pool, basketball, cooking, and spending time with family. He was radiant with confidence throughout his life.Shawn was a son, brother, father, and uncle. He found common interests with his children such as gaming, music, and dancing. He passed away on September 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. Even in death, Shawn thought about others, he was an organ and tissue donor.Shawn is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Eugene Hazelbaker; step-father, Pastor Richard "Dick" Forsman, and his uncle, William Eugene Hazelbaker.Shawn is survived by his wife, Lindsay; children, Alex, Cam'ron, Korynn, Cadance, Cortney, Harley and Ireland; step-children, Katelynn, Jackson, and Caden; his mother, Elizabeth (Del); siblings, Bobby, Jeff (Lisa), Jason, Alex (Rebecca), Michael, Jasmine, Tommy, JJ, Daylonn, Shyann, and Jykeera, and step-brother, TJ (Anna) Foresman. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close