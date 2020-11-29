Shawn Beth Smith



February 3, 1963 - November 12, 2020



Shawn Beth Smith, beloved daughter of Sara Hunt, a long-time resident of Grand Junction, died peacefully in her sleep at St. Mary's Hospital on November 12, 2020.



Shawn was born on February 3, 1963, in Anchorage, Alaska where her mother had attended high school, college and lived at the time. Shawn was born during a warm chinook wind storm which shook the hospital and dimmed the lights foreshadowing an adventurous and sometimes tumultuous life for Shawn.



Shawn lived in Anchorage and in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Kentucky during the first five years of her life. She then moved with her parents to Monrovia, Liberia in Africa where her father was the pilot for the President of Liberia. In Africa, Shawn fell in love with animals and wildlife. She had a miniature Roe Deer, a mongoose, a chimpanzee and numerous birds as pets during her two years there. She loved dogs and horses and had several throughout her life. When Shawn was seven, she and her mother moved to Grand Junction where Shawn completed elementary school, junior high and the first two years of her high school education. She completed her high school in Washington State.



Shawn's career was in education in Colorado, California, Oregon, Montana, and China. She was a superintendent of schools in Oregon, Montana, and China. She traveled extensively with her mother and family in Russia, Europe, Australia, and China.



Shawn loved everybody. Her presence would light up a room with joy and happiness which she brought to all who knew her. She loved her mother and children beyond measure. Her son, Nik, posted this loving tribute upon her death: "To my mother, a woman I thought was all but invincible against the things life threw at her. ...Her loss is a terrible blow to her friends and family. She will be sorely missed in all the lives she has influenced. Till I meet you again mom."



Shawn is continuing her journey bringing joy and happiness to everyone she meets. She is survived by her beloved mother, Sara; sons, Nikolas, Alexander, and Donovan Smith; "dad", Joel, and her partner, Jett. Shawn's step-father, who helped raise her, Harlen A. Hunt, of Grand Junction, preceded her in death by just nine days. Shawn had flown from California in late October to help care for him in the week before his death.



No services are planned at this time.



Arrangements entrusted to Mesa Mortuary.



