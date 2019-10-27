Shawn David Miller
December 30, 1974 - October 29, 2009
It Will Never Be Goodbye...
If I should go tomorrow
It would never be goodbye,
For I have left my heart with
you,
So don't you ever cry.
The love that's deep within
me,
Shall reach you from the stars,
You'll feel it from the heavens,
And it will help heal the scars.
~Author Unknown
Shawn - Every day, your absence is apparent as we are move forward and live but still with you in our lives. This reminds us how precious life is and can change in the blink of an eye. You are always within our hearts and always on our minds...you are never forgotten and forever loved!
Love ~ Dad, Mom, Melody, Fred, Kim, Sierra, Kiawa and Dymilo
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019