Shawn David MillerDecember 30, 1974 - October 29, 2009It Will Never Be Goodbye...If I should go tomorrowIt would never be goodbye,For I have left my heart withyou,So don't you ever cry.The love that's deep withinme,Shall reach you from the stars,You'll feel it from the heavens,And it will help heal the scars.~Author UnknownShawn - Every day, your absence is apparent as we are move forward and live but still with you in our lives. This reminds us how precious life is and can change in the blink of an eye. You are always within our hearts and always on our minds...you are never forgotten and forever loved!Love ~ Dad, Mom, Melody, Fred, Kim, Sierra, Kiawa and Dymilo