Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawndee Lynn Herrera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shawndee Lynn Herrera



December 21, 1972 - April 14, 2020



Shawndee Lynn Herrera, age 47, passed away April 14, 2020, following a brief illness.



Shawndee, also known as DeeDee to some, was born December 21, 1972, in Grand Junction, CO, to Felimon "Phil" and Kathryn "Kitty" Herrera. Shawndee attended special education classes at Mesa County School District #51 and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1994. She was involved in STRiVE programs and enjoyed outings, riding her bike, dances and being outdoors. She also loved being with her family and friends. Although she became mentally challenged at two and one half years of age, she was strong and feisty throughout her life and brought so much joy, love and laughter to all that knew her.



Shawndee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Felimon and Frances Herrera; grandpa, Lee Burford, and aunt, MaryAnn Herrera.



She is survived by parents, Phil and Kitty Herrera; sister, Bridgett Rentie; grandma, Helen Burford, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to STRiVE, 790 Wellington Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501, in memory of Shawndee Lynn Herrera.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service .

Shawndee Lynn HerreraDecember 21, 1972 - April 14, 2020Shawndee Lynn Herrera, age 47, passed away April 14, 2020, following a brief illness.Shawndee, also known as DeeDee to some, was born December 21, 1972, in Grand Junction, CO, to Felimon "Phil" and Kathryn "Kitty" Herrera. Shawndee attended special education classes at Mesa County School District #51 and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1994. She was involved in STRiVE programs and enjoyed outings, riding her bike, dances and being outdoors. She also loved being with her family and friends. Although she became mentally challenged at two and one half years of age, she was strong and feisty throughout her life and brought so much joy, love and laughter to all that knew her.Shawndee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Felimon and Frances Herrera; grandpa, Lee Burford, and aunt, MaryAnn Herrera.She is survived by parents, Phil and Kitty Herrera; sister, Bridgett Rentie; grandma, Helen Burford, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to STRiVE, 790 Wellington Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501, in memory of Shawndee Lynn Herrera.Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service . Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close