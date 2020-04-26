Shawndee Lynn Herrera
December 21, 1972 - April 14, 2020
Shawndee Lynn Herrera, age 47, passed away April 14, 2020, following a brief illness.
Shawndee, also known as DeeDee to some, was born December 21, 1972, in Grand Junction, CO, to Felimon "Phil" and Kathryn "Kitty" Herrera. Shawndee attended special education classes at Mesa County School District #51 and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1994. She was involved in STRiVE programs and enjoyed outings, riding her bike, dances and being outdoors. She also loved being with her family and friends. Although she became mentally challenged at two and one half years of age, she was strong and feisty throughout her life and brought so much joy, love and laughter to all that knew her.
Shawndee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Felimon and Frances Herrera; grandpa, Lee Burford, and aunt, MaryAnn Herrera.
She is survived by parents, Phil and Kitty Herrera; sister, Bridgett Rentie; grandma, Helen Burford, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to STRiVE, 790 Wellington Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501, in memory of Shawndee Lynn Herrera.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service .
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020