Sheila Jean Brundridge Christy
October 17, 1939 - November 9, 2019
On November 9, 2019, Sheila Brundridge Christy of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away at age 80.
She was born in Denver, Colorado, and grew up a cowgirl riding horses with the Westernairs and trick roping with Roy Rogers. She was a country-western wear model and was featured in many publications while riding her horse with the silver saddle.
Sheila earned her master's degree at Western State in education and taught school for many years in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was a happy person who would find good things in bad situations. She was a great mom and always encouraged her two boys. As young sons, we would sometimes try to make ugly art projects to see if we could get mom to say something bad about it - and she always found something nice to say. Later in life Sheila followed her love of music and playing the piano. She would practice the piano for hours at a time, seven days a week until she had a piece memorized.
Sheila is preceded in death by her second husband, Tom Christy, with sons, Steve and John. She is survived by her first husband, Nathan Brundridge, with sons, Steven and Craig, several grandchildren and her sister, Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Sheila Brundridge Christy to HopeWest Hospice.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019