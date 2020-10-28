1/1
Sheila Rae Morgan
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Rae Morgan

July 29, 1942 - October 20, 2020

Sheila Morgan, of Grand Junction, passed away on October 20, 2020, at the age of 78.

She was born Sheila Rae Vincent in Tinley Park, Illinois, on July 29, 1942. As a child, she was bedridden for a year with rheumatic fever, which led to a lifelong love of reading. After graduating from high school in Largo, Florida, she moved with her family to Conroe, Texas, where she began her career in the insurance business. She and her husband, Don Britain, lived for many years in Conroe with their son, Donnie, where they enjoyed collecting antiques and supporting Donnie's skating team.

After Don's passing in 1982, Sheila and Donnie moved to Colorado, first to Rifle, and then to Grand Junction. She married Clifford Morgan, whose love of Colorado's natural beauty led to many shared outdoor adventures.

Sheila was a long-time supporter of the Dallas Cowboys and the Democratic Party. Over the course of her life, she enjoyed collecting stamps, bowling, crocheting, Mexican food (cooking and eating), numerous dogs and cats (particularly Mr. Wayne), Color Sunday, decorating for Christmas, hiking and any movie starring Antonio Banderas.

Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, Don Britain; parents, Charles and Jo Vincent, and brother, Charles Vincent. She is survived by son, Donnie Britain, and his partner, Sandra Fernandez, of Grand Junction: brother, Paul Vincent of Grand Junction: sister, Fran Vincent of Austin. Texas, and extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family thanks the personnel of St. Mary's Hospital and HopeWest Hospice for their kind care and support. Memorial services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved