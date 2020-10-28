Sheila Rae MorganJuly 29, 1942 - October 20, 2020Sheila Morgan, of Grand Junction, passed away on October 20, 2020, at the age of 78.She was born Sheila Rae Vincent in Tinley Park, Illinois, on July 29, 1942. As a child, she was bedridden for a year with rheumatic fever, which led to a lifelong love of reading. After graduating from high school in Largo, Florida, she moved with her family to Conroe, Texas, where she began her career in the insurance business. She and her husband, Don Britain, lived for many years in Conroe with their son, Donnie, where they enjoyed collecting antiques and supporting Donnie's skating team.After Don's passing in 1982, Sheila and Donnie moved to Colorado, first to Rifle, and then to Grand Junction. She married Clifford Morgan, whose love of Colorado's natural beauty led to many shared outdoor adventures.Sheila was a long-time supporter of the Dallas Cowboys and the Democratic Party. Over the course of her life, she enjoyed collecting stamps, bowling, crocheting, Mexican food (cooking and eating), numerous dogs and cats (particularly Mr. Wayne), Color Sunday, decorating for Christmas, hiking and any movie starring Antonio Banderas.Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, Don Britain; parents, Charles and Jo Vincent, and brother, Charles Vincent. She is survived by son, Donnie Britain, and his partner, Sandra Fernandez, of Grand Junction: brother, Paul Vincent of Grand Junction: sister, Fran Vincent of Austin. Texas, and extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.The family thanks the personnel of St. Mary's Hospital and HopeWest Hospice for their kind care and support. Memorial services will be private.