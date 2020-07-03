Sheilah Kathleen BuistNovember 27, 1966 - June 25, 2020Sheilah was a free spirit, a Gypsy soul. She never stayed in one place for too long, and left a mark everywhere she went. She was the "greatest grandma ever" and the kids always made sure she knew that, she was their best friend. She is the most selfless person you've ever met. There's not a thing she wouldn't do for the people in her corner. She's riding all the Harleys now, and she's on the wings of all of the dragonflies.She isn't preceded in death by any, instead she leaves so many behind: father, James "Willie" Russel Buist of Kingman, AZ; mother, Sandree Berg of CO; brother, James Russel Buist II; a son of Pennsylvania (37); a daughter of Grand Junction (34); son, Seth Buist of Grand Junction (30); daughter, Sarah Flukey of Grand Junction (24); daughter, Savannah Carr of Hotchkiss (23); son, Shevah Flukey of Grand Junction (21), and grandkids, Blake (5), Ashton (5), Taverleigha (3), Koraline (2), Khloie (1), and LunaBelle (1).There will be a Celebration of Life for Sheilah Sunday, July 5, 2:00 p.m. at the Eagles, 1674 US-50, Grand Junction CO, 81503. There is no designated ending time, as we wish for all of her friends to be able to come say their goodbyes.