Sherlene LaDawn Young (Armstrong), age 76, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday July 5th, 2019, surrounded by her children. Sherlene was born in Meeker, Colorado. Child of Harvey and Olive Armstrong, sister to Gary Armstrong and Mary Ann Dowd, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Grand Junction Highschool in 1961. She married her first and only love, Dale A. Young, who preceded her in death in 2016 after fifty-five years of marriage. In the 1970's, she worked as a whole punch operator in Regina, Canada and a Bookkeeper for Young Construction in Breckenridge, CO. She worked for the hospital industry in: Rawlins, WY; Vail, CO; and Delta, CO. Additionally, she was a Business Office Manager at the Vail Valley Medical Center in Vail, CO. For decades, she worked beside her husband as an Administrative Assistant, in such places as Shaw Construction, and a Bookkeeper for Young & Son's Construction. Sherlene is survived by her five wonderful children: Dalene (Joe Woodward) Las Vegas, NV; Danna Young, Fort Collins, CO; Dee (Laurence Hobbs Jr) Stafford, VA; Dale Young (Amanda) Aurora, CO and Doug Young (Michelle) Olathe, CO; 19 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Sherlene will be remembered as a strong, supportive mother. She was an avid reader who loved mysteries and romances. Sherlene was the fastest speller and a writer at heart. Known for her beautiful smile and dimples, she was quick of wit, funny, and loved a good black and white film. Sherlene was an artist, had a beautiful singing voice, elegant cursive, and a bowled a perfect 300. She put together amazing parties and was a terrific cake decorator. Sherlene was your greatest champion and someone you wanted in your corner with her "poison pen". She was strong, funny, and stood up for her family and what she thought was right. Sherlene was most proud of her children and grandchildren and thought of her family as her greatest success in life. Funeral Service to be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 9th at Brown's Funeral Home, 904 N. 7th street Grand Junction. Burial will take place at Elm Wood Cemetery, Fruita, CO following funeral services. Our sincere thanks go to Porter Hospice, Denver CO for their support and kindness was greatly appreciated during our loss.



