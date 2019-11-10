Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirlee A. Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation Service Inc 562 W Crete Circle Ste 101 Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-255-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirlee A. Hamilton



December 15, 1937 - October 31, 2019



Shirlee Hamilton read the final chapter of her book on October 31, 2019, with her adoring family by her side. She traveled the world in her books and still believed her life with her husband and family was the best story ever written.



Like of all us, Shirlee's life had its own story and as with most good books her story drew you in by setting the plot, in this case the story of a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The plot twist came when you realized her roles, although conventional, were carried out in an extraordinary manner. She was genuinely happy with what she had in this world and grateful for the life she led. She chose to speak kindly of others, wish only the best for others and to always put her family first. Her life story captured the hearts of all who were part of it; it entertained, inspired, taught lessons and in the end, made each of us better.



Ultimately, her book was really a love story. Born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado to John and Rose Burton, she spent most of her childhood in Grand Junction with her four siblings, Jack Burton, Joanne (Peterson), Ben Burton and Kathy (Matson) and she loved the Grand Valley. She met the love of her life, Darrell Hamilton, at Grand Junction High School. They married on October 22, 1955, and laughed and loved their way through 64 years together. They moved to Arvada, Colorado where they raised their three children before returning to the Western Slope to retire. She was a loyal fan to her children and grandchildren in all they did. She loved her workout friends at Country Creek, knitting, drives on the Monument, time spent with the extended family and chats with her best friends, Barbara and Danny.



Her final lesson..."A heart that is broken is a heart thats been loved."



She is survived by her husband, Darrell; sons, Jamie (Debbie), and Jerry (Kelli), and daughter, Robin (Anne); grandchildren, Dane (Kaci), Sarah (Brandon), Lindsay and Taylor, and great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Sienna and Lennon; sister, Kathy (Don) Matson and numerous nieces and nephews.



Our family extends our heartfelt gratitude to the team at HopeWest for their gift of dignity and care.



A celebration of life will be held on December 14, 2019, at the Hamilton Family Tower from noon-2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Shirlee's name to the Mesa County Library (Fruita Branch Foundation) 443 N. 6th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501 or HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street,Grand Junction, CO 81506.



