Shirley E. Arney
November 13, 1925 - September 7, 2019
After encouraging the grandkids to return back to town for the holidays to see grandma before it was too late, she finally did it. Shirley has gone home to be with her Lord; her parents, James and Minnie Cox; two husbands, Alonzo Hollandsworth and James Arney; her brother, Jimmy Cox, and her son, Chris.
Shirley was born in Grand Junction on November 13, 1925 and lived her whole life in the valley she loved.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Mark) Greff; sons, Gary (Pat) Hollandsworth and Rodney Hollandsworth; daughter-in-law, Rene Hollandsworth; ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
No formal services are planned but there will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Roice-Hurst animal clinic but what Mom would really want is for everyone to stop and take a moment to see the beauty in the clouds or the leaves on a tree.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019