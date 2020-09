Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Edith Anderson Duffy, 91, of Clifton, died March 23, 2020, at her home. Services 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Graveside service following at noon at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens.



