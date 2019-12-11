Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Elaine Casto. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Elaine Casto



July 25, 1940 - December 3, 2019



Shirley Elaine Casto, wife of Ed Casto, left this mortal world December 3, 2019, at age 79.



She was born July 25, 1940, in Golden, Colorado to Verne and Gertrude (Pearce). For most of her life she grew up in Golden, Colorado.



Shirley married Robert Crane with whom she had three sons, Danny, Arthur, and Mikele. Robert left Shirley a young widow at the age of 25. She moved back home with her parents, expecting her first daughter, Shelly. Her parents were then living on a peach orchard in Palisade. It was at this time her knight in shining armor found her. They met at the Elks Lodge dance where Ed was a member. Ed and Shirley married on November 1, 1968, and moved the family to the most picturesque ranch in Unaweep Canyon where they eventually greeted a new daughter, Trina. The family moved to the big city in March of 1973 and bought their home in Fruitvale where they have lived ever since.



Shirley was great at anything she set her mind to and became a professional cake decorator, seamstress, and chocolatier. She taught 4-H for many years, and was active in her church community. Shirley earned awards for her many accomplishments including chocolate fantasia, roller skating, Palisades Gingerbread contests. She doted on her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband, Ed Casto, and children, Danny Casto; Arthur Casto; Mikele Casto; Shelly Sommermeyer, and Trina Casto.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary.



