Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Jean Wilson



July 1, 1925 - April 11, 2020



Shirley Jean Kline Wilson of Clifton, CO, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2020, after a brief illness.



Shirley was born on July 1, 1925, in Alamosa, CO, to Floyd Alton Kline and Gladys Levina McKinney Kline. There were three children born into this family. Shirley, being the oldest, sister Valerie Louise and brother, Alfred Calvin. Growing up, they lived on a ranch in the Stanley Community northwest of Alamosa. She was a graduate of Alamosa High School, Alamosa, CO and the Delta-Montrose LPN nursing school.



She was a long time resident of the Grand Junction and Clifton area.



Shirley married David Junior Wilson on August 29, 1946, in Alamosa, CO. They had seven children, William, Jean, Jim, Jerry, Lysle, Kristi, and Carrie.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings and was very serious about fulfilling them to the best of her ability. Her passion was working on family history and she had worked on it for most of her adult life. During their retirement she and David were fortunate to be able to serve two missions for the church, one in Australia, and one in New Zealand.



Shirley was a very talented artist. Many of her paintings grace the homes of her family. She was an excellent seamstress. When she was still able, she made baby blankets for most of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a deep love for each member of her family and accepted new members with the same unconditional love. Her home was always open to anyone. Just before her passing she said "A mother is happiest when her brood is close by her." Her life was centered on her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, David; daughter, Kristi Matney; parents, Floyd and Gladys Kline; sister, Valerie Kempf; brother, Alfred Kline, and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Wilson.



She is survived by children, William Wilson of Glendale, Arizona; Jean (Jim) Boothe, of Grand Junction, CO; Jim (Donna) Wilson, of Mancos, CO; Jerry (Martha) Wilson of Grand Junction, CO; Lysle (Sally) Wilson of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Carrie (Kenneth) Wylie of Mesa, Arizona; 38 grandchildren and many great and great, great-grandchildren.



A graveside service was held April 17, 2020, at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, CO.

Shirley Jean WilsonJuly 1, 1925 - April 11, 2020Shirley Jean Kline Wilson of Clifton, CO, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2020, after a brief illness.Shirley was born on July 1, 1925, in Alamosa, CO, to Floyd Alton Kline and Gladys Levina McKinney Kline. There were three children born into this family. Shirley, being the oldest, sister Valerie Louise and brother, Alfred Calvin. Growing up, they lived on a ranch in the Stanley Community northwest of Alamosa. She was a graduate of Alamosa High School, Alamosa, CO and the Delta-Montrose LPN nursing school.She was a long time resident of the Grand Junction and Clifton area.Shirley married David Junior Wilson on August 29, 1946, in Alamosa, CO. They had seven children, William, Jean, Jim, Jerry, Lysle, Kristi, and Carrie.She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings and was very serious about fulfilling them to the best of her ability. Her passion was working on family history and she had worked on it for most of her adult life. During their retirement she and David were fortunate to be able to serve two missions for the church, one in Australia, and one in New Zealand.Shirley was a very talented artist. Many of her paintings grace the homes of her family. She was an excellent seamstress. When she was still able, she made baby blankets for most of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a deep love for each member of her family and accepted new members with the same unconditional love. Her home was always open to anyone. Just before her passing she said "A mother is happiest when her brood is close by her." Her life was centered on her family.She was preceded in death by her husband, David; daughter, Kristi Matney; parents, Floyd and Gladys Kline; sister, Valerie Kempf; brother, Alfred Kline, and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Wilson.She is survived by children, William Wilson of Glendale, Arizona; Jean (Jim) Boothe, of Grand Junction, CO; Jim (Donna) Wilson, of Mancos, CO; Jerry (Martha) Wilson of Grand Junction, CO; Lysle (Sally) Wilson of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Carrie (Kenneth) Wylie of Mesa, Arizona; 38 grandchildren and many great and great, great-grandchildren.A graveside service was held April 17, 2020, at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close