Shirley Kitchens



March 19, 1943 - September 5, 2020



Shirley Janiece Kitchens has gone to fly with the angels on September 5, 2020, while in the care of hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado, with her daughter by her side. As was her nature to help others, her remains were donated to science. Her ashes will be released by close family at a beautiful location that she cherished near where she resided.



Shirley was born on March 19, 1943, in Fort Huachuca, Arizona to William and Sue Powell. She graduated from MCHS in Cortez, Colorado in 1961, and married Carl Kitchens in June that following summer. Throughout the years they resided in various locations throughout the southwestern U.S. With a high work ethic and professionalism, Shirley retired from a lifelong career in the real estate title business, was a successful entrepreneur, an accomplished seamstress and finally the president of her HOA.



She eventually settled in Grand Junction, Colorado, to be close to her daughter, grandson, and great-daughters who affectionately called her G-Ma, where she lived until passing away after a 12 year courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She remained brave even throughout her final months.



During her life journey, Shirley touched many lives with her sense of humor, welcoming nature and kindness.



Shirley has gone to the celestial shore to be embraced by her husband, Carl; son, Rodney Glen Kitchens; brother, Ken Powell, and parents, Sue and William Powell.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Karla Sue Powell; grandson, Justin C. Powell and his wife, Stephanie Powell; great-granddaughters, Jane Lane Powell and Jill Valentine Powell; great-grandson-to-be, Harvey Gauge Powell; granddaughter, Indya Markovic; sister, Ruby Gail Powell, as well as many other relatives and friends.



Her bible study friends chose Philippians 4:13 to best remember her because of her strength.



Her family would like to express their gratitude for the shared memories, heartfelt remarks and prayers from those whose lives she has touched.



"Life lends us only feet - death gives us wings"



