Shirley L. Atchley
March 11, 1944 - July 20, 2020
Shirley was born March 11, 1944, in Rifle, at the Ruby Thomas home with Dr. Claggett attending. Her parents were Phyllis and Harold Coulter. She helped them building fence on their high mountain ranch, and really enjoyed riding her horse around in the aspens and meadows. She was a horse enthusiast all her life. She especially liked horse backing in the Lone Cone Peak area with a school chum, and riding 18 years near Fruita with another lady friend.
Shirley attended the Austin one room school on Rifle Creek, and graduated high school in Rifle in 1961. After graduating, she worked on two guest ranches, then moved to Grand Junction where she was employed at Aetna Finance for five years. She met Bill Atchley there, and they were married in 1967. Shirley and Bill lived outside the city limits where they raised hay, a few cows, and four Arabian foals. They built barns, fences, and irrigated pastures in Bill's spare time from his job. They were able to visit New England in the autumn, ride the train in Canada, and many other jaunts; Wall Drug, in Wall, South Dakota, the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Epcot in Florida, and Bill's retirement trip to Hawaii.
Shirley liked to read memoirs of pioneers, rural school teachers, country doctors, and homesteading. She liked to write letters, and had pen friends around the U.S., England, and Canada. She made a number of quilts and gave them away.
Survivors include husband, Bill; cousins, Glory Kiel of Reno; LaWana Dickey of Wyoming; Frances Coulter, Diana Grant, Scott Coulter, and Gail Martin, all of Rifle; nephews, Randy Atchley, David Atchley, and Kevin Atchley, and their families, of Grand Junction, and other relatives and friends.
Shirley attended the Canyon View Vineyard Church of Grand Junction.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24/12 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.
Donations may be made to Western Slope Center for Children at www.centerforchildrencac.org
.