Shirley MacLean

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley MacLean.
Service Information
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO
81505
(970)-243-2450
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley MacLean

April 8, 1935 - August 10, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Shirley MacLean, in Grand Junction, CO.

Shirley is predeceased by her beloved husband, Hugh David MacLean (2014). Shirley is also predeceased by her siblings, Gertrude Dath, Ken Bartman, Harold Bartman, and Lloyd Bartman. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews, other family members and friends in both Canada and the United States.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Wiarton, Ontario, Canada at a later date.

The family would like to extend their unending gratitude to Kathe Natelborg for her selfless love and care of Shirley.
logo
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.