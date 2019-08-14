Shirley MacLean
April 8, 1935 - August 10, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Shirley MacLean, in Grand Junction, CO.
Shirley is predeceased by her beloved husband, Hugh David MacLean (2014). Shirley is also predeceased by her siblings, Gertrude Dath, Ken Bartman, Harold Bartman, and Lloyd Bartman. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews, other family members and friends in both Canada and the United States.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Wiarton, Ontario, Canada at a later date.
The family would like to extend their unending gratitude to Kathe Natelborg for her selfless love and care of Shirley.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019