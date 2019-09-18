Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Marie Stadelman



August 10, 1940 - September 6, 2019



Shirley Marie (Myers) Stadelman, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on Friday, September 6, 2019, at The Center at Foresight. She was 79 years old.



Shirley was born on August 10, 1940, in Worland, Wyoming to Robert R. Myers and Christine M. Stadler. She spent most of her childhood in Longmont, Colorado where she graduated from Longmont High School. Shirley met the love of her life and married Donald LeRoy Stadelman in a double ceremony where two sisters married two brothers on July 24, 1961, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Junction, Colorado.



From this union, six children were born, Stephen (Erin) Stadelman of Ridgway, CO; Donald LeRoy Jr. (Tracie) Stadelman of Grand Junction, CO; Mary Stadelman of Loma, CO; David (Trina) Stadelman of Mack, CO; Andrew (Heather) Stadelman of Loma, CO, and Jared Rhae Stadelman who was stillborn. Shirley's heart grew with her 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with one due in December 2019.



Shirley has lived in and around the Grand Valley for over 61 years including Grand Junction, Kannah Creek and Loma, Colorado. She was an avid arrowhead hunter, and loved to fish, cook and spend quality time with her kids and grandkids. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Church where she served in the Altar/Rosary Society and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Colorado Cowbelles and the German/American Club.



She is survived by her loving husband, D. LeRoy; children, Steve, Don, Mary, David and Andy; brother, Wesley Myers of Greeley, CO; sisters, Virginia Stadelman of Elko, NV, and Marion Appelhanz of Montrose, CO, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Myers; sister, Luella Fields, and son, Jared Rhae Stadelman.



A funeral mass will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Grand Junction, CO with immediate interment to follow.



Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Fruita, building fund.

