Shirley (Rowley) Maurer



February 4, 1929 - December 29, 2019



Shirley Maurer passed away peacefully in Kirkland, WA. Shirley lived a life of educating others, involvement in the community, and loving and providing for her family.



She was born in Palisade, Colorado, to Margery and Eugene Rowley. She grew up in Palisade and graduated as class valedictorian from Palisade High School in 1947. Shirley went on to graduate from Mesa State College and attend Colorado State University. She taught elementary school in Brighton, Colorado and later in Bellevue, Washington, where she was recognized as Teacher of the Year.



Upon retirement, Shirley returned to Palisade and volunteered for many years with the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, where she served as Director. It was in Palisade that she reunited with the love of her life, Edward Maurer. Shirley and Edward spent 16 golden years together, and she was by his side when he went to the Lord in August, 2012. She remembered those years with Ed as the most wonderful time of her life.



Shirley is survived by her children and their spouses, Carolyn Goodwin (Jeff), Diane Linthicum (Dan), Paula Monson (Cliff), Mark Craig (Angela), and six beautiful grandchildren.



A celebration of her life will be held at the Palisade Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on May 9, 2020.

