Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Pauline Adcock



June 1, 1937 - September 17, 2019



Shirley Pauline (McCoy) Adcock passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Grand Junction surrounded by family. She was a Grand Junction resident for 39 years.



Shirley was born on June 1, 1937, in Siam, Iowa to Arnold "Bud" and Myrtle McCoy. Her family moved to Denver in 1948. She graduated in 1956 from South High School in Denver. Shirley married James Adcock in 1960 (divorced 2005), had four children and lived in the Denver area until 1980 when they moved to Grand Junction. She retired from the Grand Junction VA Medical Center after more than 30 years in the surgical supply department. In her spare time Shirley enjoyed working with ceramics, gardening, gambling, playing cards with friends, bowling, loved all holidays and hanging out with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with her sisters and always looked forward to her family reunions.



Shirley is survived by her children, Julie (Scott) Bullock, Michael (Irma) Adcock, Robin Adcock (Stephanie Bernstein), and Jodi (Matthew) Koning. She had eight grandchildren, Kyle, Sarah, Amri, Kody, Jackson, Cash, Opal, and Viola, and three great-grandchildren, Indica, Kyten, and Ayla. She is also survived by sisters, Betty Lou (Douglas) Haslouer and Penny (Patrick) Armstrong and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.



A celebration of life for Shirley will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road in Grand Junction on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



Contributions may be made in Shirley's name to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.

Shirley Pauline AdcockJune 1, 1937 - September 17, 2019Shirley Pauline (McCoy) Adcock passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Grand Junction surrounded by family. She was a Grand Junction resident for 39 years.Shirley was born on June 1, 1937, in Siam, Iowa to Arnold "Bud" and Myrtle McCoy. Her family moved to Denver in 1948. She graduated in 1956 from South High School in Denver. Shirley married James Adcock in 1960 (divorced 2005), had four children and lived in the Denver area until 1980 when they moved to Grand Junction. She retired from the Grand Junction VA Medical Center after more than 30 years in the surgical supply department. In her spare time Shirley enjoyed working with ceramics, gardening, gambling, playing cards with friends, bowling, loved all holidays and hanging out with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with her sisters and always looked forward to her family reunions.Shirley is survived by her children, Julie (Scott) Bullock, Michael (Irma) Adcock, Robin Adcock (Stephanie Bernstein), and Jodi (Matthew) Koning. She had eight grandchildren, Kyle, Sarah, Amri, Kody, Jackson, Cash, Opal, and Viola, and three great-grandchildren, Indica, Kyten, and Ayla. She is also survived by sisters, Betty Lou (Douglas) Haslouer and Penny (Patrick) Armstrong and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.A celebration of life for Shirley will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road in Grand Junction on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.Contributions may be made in Shirley's name to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close