Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Vitus. View Sign

Shirley L. Vitus

November 14, 1930 - February 21, 2019

Shirley Louise Langerak Vitus, 88, passed away in Grand Junction on February 21, 2019.

She was born on November 14, 1930, to Lester Lloyd and Louise Wright Langerak in Oskaloosa, Iowa. he spent her childhood in Oskaloosa and Pella, Iowa, and graduated from Oskaloosa High School. She received her B.A. from Northwestern College in Minneapolis, MN; her M.Ed and M.A.J. from the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR, and her M.S. in Library Science from Western Michigan University. She completed six years in her specialist degree in Library Science for her Ph.D. (did all the classes but did not do her thesis) at Southern Connecticut University in New Haven, CT. She lived in Eugene, OR; Ray, ND; Sheldon, ND; Kalamazoo, MI; Minneapolis, MN; Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico; Quetzaltenango, Guatemala; Honolulu, HI, and Ashkelon, Israel.

She was a teacher/librarian for the last 33 years in District 51. At Grand Junction High she taught Language Arts and Journalism, and at Bookcliff Middle School she was a librarian. She previously worked in Ray and Sheldon High Schools in North Dakota and at Northwestern College in Minneapolis. In 1965 Shirley was named by McCalls magazine as one of the Top 10 Journalism teachers in USA. She also received District 51 Outstanding Teacher awards in 1964, 1986, and 1993.

She was a member of the Dutch Reformed Church. Shirley was very proud of her one hundred percent Dutch heritage.

On December 25, 1954, she married Earl Vincent Vitus in Dexter, OR. They were known as Earl and Shirl. They traveled extensively, often driving over 35,000 miles a year to find rock art, carousels, covered bridges, museums of every type, etc. Recently they took on the project of photographing Grassroots Art all across the USA and Canada for the Grassroots Art Center in Lucas, KS. Although they did own a motorhome, most of their traveling through the years was in several vans, each of which Earl designed to be a "small home on the road." They spent months at a time happily traveling in this "home." All of her activities were with her beloved husband. After retirement they spent only about two months a year at home. They traveled the rest of the time until 2010; less often since then.

Their travels included the entire Oregon Trail, Santa Fe Trail, and Gold Rush Trail through British Columbia with the Colorado Ghost Town Club. Travel was a part of our lives with time spent in 68 countries, every U.S. state, every Canadian province and territory, and every Mexican state and territory.

One memorial event during travels was in 1992. They were in El Salvador when their small bus was hijacked by recent guerrillas. The guerrillas knocked out the driver, took the bus into the hills and disabled it, and left the group there. They took valuables, but no one was hurt. They had to walk out.

Another unusual travel event was in 1976 when they were on the first cargo ship of the year to go up the Coast of Labrador. The ship lost its radar. The ice that year was so thick that it pushed the boat backward every night, and they would have to re-travel the route again. A three-week trip took almost six weeks. The ship became low on food for passengers, so passengers and crew fished off the back of the ship. It was one of Earl and Shirl's most memorable trips. Earl loved the fishing.

Shirley belonged to many organizations: Ghost Town Club of Colorado, Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Carousel Society, Mesa County Retired Teachers Association, Grand Mesa Jeep Club (charter member), several local square dance groups, Old-Time Fiddlers Association, Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club, Mesa County Historical Society, and the Museum of Western Colorado.

Square and Round dancing were just one of her many interests. In order to help preserve antique carousels, she also was a full-time volunteer one or two months each year at the International Museum of Carousel Art in Hood River, OR, where she led tours, published newsletters, updated memberships, and operated the gift shop.

They visited all the antique carousels listed in the USA and Canadian censuses and many extras. They also visited as many covered bridges as possible, about 300 total. Lately, they were trying to visit all the Peter Totu Indian sculptures. There are one or more in each U.S. state. They also attended lots of Old-Time Fiddling contests and Bluegrass Festivals, including the nationals in Weiser, Idaho, for several years. Recently they had been visiting lighthouses. They made it to over 100, especially in Michigan and on the East Coast. They also attended a number of Cowboy Poetry Gatherings in Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada each year.

Her interest in archaeology led her to work on digs to find a Philistine City in Ashkelon, Israel, and to travel extensively in Mexico and Central American to study Mayan, Mixtec, Olmec, and Toltec ruins. She also research Indian rock art (petroglyphs and pictographs) since 1960 with both American and Utah Rock Art Research Associations.

Shirley read extensively, she loved mysteries and biographies. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior in 1948 and tried to live by His commandments.

Shirley enjoyed frequent get-togethers with long-time teacher friends, often going to lunch together when they were home.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Earl; parents, and her sister and brother-in-law, Liz and Jim Clark. She is survived by her brother, John (Judy) Langerak of Chester, Maine, and her nieces, Heather Hart and Amy Dolobacs, both of Grand Junction.

Viewing will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 1 - 2:00 p.m., with the service following at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



Shirley L. VitusNovember 14, 1930 - February 21, 2019Shirley Louise Langerak Vitus, 88, passed away in Grand Junction on February 21, 2019.She was born on November 14, 1930, to Lester Lloyd and Louise Wright Langerak in Oskaloosa, Iowa. he spent her childhood in Oskaloosa and Pella, Iowa, and graduated from Oskaloosa High School. She received her B.A. from Northwestern College in Minneapolis, MN; her M.Ed and M.A.J. from the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR, and her M.S. in Library Science from Western Michigan University. She completed six years in her specialist degree in Library Science for her Ph.D. (did all the classes but did not do her thesis) at Southern Connecticut University in New Haven, CT. She lived in Eugene, OR; Ray, ND; Sheldon, ND; Kalamazoo, MI; Minneapolis, MN; Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico; Quetzaltenango, Guatemala; Honolulu, HI, and Ashkelon, Israel.She was a teacher/librarian for the last 33 years in District 51. At Grand Junction High she taught Language Arts and Journalism, and at Bookcliff Middle School she was a librarian. She previously worked in Ray and Sheldon High Schools in North Dakota and at Northwestern College in Minneapolis. In 1965 Shirley was named by McCalls magazine as one of the Top 10 Journalism teachers in USA. She also received District 51 Outstanding Teacher awards in 1964, 1986, and 1993.She was a member of the Dutch Reformed Church. Shirley was very proud of her one hundred percent Dutch heritage.On December 25, 1954, she married Earl Vincent Vitus in Dexter, OR. They were known as Earl and Shirl. They traveled extensively, often driving over 35,000 miles a year to find rock art, carousels, covered bridges, museums of every type, etc. Recently they took on the project of photographing Grassroots Art all across the USA and Canada for the Grassroots Art Center in Lucas, KS. Although they did own a motorhome, most of their traveling through the years was in several vans, each of which Earl designed to be a "small home on the road." They spent months at a time happily traveling in this "home." All of her activities were with her beloved husband. After retirement they spent only about two months a year at home. They traveled the rest of the time until 2010; less often since then.Their travels included the entire Oregon Trail, Santa Fe Trail, and Gold Rush Trail through British Columbia with the Colorado Ghost Town Club. Travel was a part of our lives with time spent in 68 countries, every U.S. state, every Canadian province and territory, and every Mexican state and territory.One memorial event during travels was in 1992. They were in El Salvador when their small bus was hijacked by recent guerrillas. The guerrillas knocked out the driver, took the bus into the hills and disabled it, and left the group there. They took valuables, but no one was hurt. They had to walk out.Another unusual travel event was in 1976 when they were on the first cargo ship of the year to go up the Coast of Labrador. The ship lost its radar. The ice that year was so thick that it pushed the boat backward every night, and they would have to re-travel the route again. A three-week trip took almost six weeks. The ship became low on food for passengers, so passengers and crew fished off the back of the ship. It was one of Earl and Shirl's most memorable trips. Earl loved the fishing.Shirley belonged to many organizations: Ghost Town Club of Colorado, Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Carousel Society, Mesa County Retired Teachers Association, Grand Mesa Jeep Club (charter member), several local square dance groups, Old-Time Fiddlers Association, Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club, Mesa County Historical Society, and the Museum of Western Colorado.Square and Round dancing were just one of her many interests. In order to help preserve antique carousels, she also was a full-time volunteer one or two months each year at the International Museum of Carousel Art in Hood River, OR, where she led tours, published newsletters, updated memberships, and operated the gift shop.They visited all the antique carousels listed in the USA and Canadian censuses and many extras. They also visited as many covered bridges as possible, about 300 total. Lately, they were trying to visit all the Peter Totu Indian sculptures. There are one or more in each U.S. state. They also attended lots of Old-Time Fiddling contests and Bluegrass Festivals, including the nationals in Weiser, Idaho, for several years. Recently they had been visiting lighthouses. They made it to over 100, especially in Michigan and on the East Coast. They also attended a number of Cowboy Poetry Gatherings in Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada each year.Her interest in archaeology led her to work on digs to find a Philistine City in Ashkelon, Israel, and to travel extensively in Mexico and Central American to study Mayan, Mixtec, Olmec, and Toltec ruins. She also research Indian rock art (petroglyphs and pictographs) since 1960 with both American and Utah Rock Art Research Associations.Shirley read extensively, she loved mysteries and biographies. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior in 1948 and tried to live by His commandments.Shirley enjoyed frequent get-togethers with long-time teacher friends, often going to lunch together when they were home.Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Earl; parents, and her sister and brother-in-law, Liz and Jim Clark. She is survived by her brother, John (Judy) Langerak of Chester, Maine, and her nieces, Heather Hart and Amy Dolobacs, both of Grand Junction.Viewing will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 1 - 2:00 p.m., with the service following at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. Funeral Home Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc

2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

(970) 243-2450 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close