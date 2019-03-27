Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Woodard. View Sign

Shirley Mae Woodard

October 10, 1929 - March 6, 2019

Shirley Mae Woodard, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away March 6, 2019, at her home at Cappella of Grand Junction. She was 89 years old.

Shirley was born in California, along with older brother, John Hammond. Her parents divorced when she was young and her mother and the two children moved to Denver. Her mother was remarried to John Archer, and the couple had two sons, John and Tony.

Always the independent one, Shirley worked and bought her own car at age 16, and was on the Berthod Ski Patrol at age 18!

At age 22, she married Charles Woodard in Denver, CO. Shortly thereafter the couple moved to Beaver Mesa on the western slope where they lived during the early years in a cabin without running water. There, they ran a successful uranium mining operation.

When the eldest son, Kent, was of school age, they moved to Grand Junction. Shirley learned to play tennis; was a good golfer, and taught skiing for several years at Grand Mesa Ski area, and Powderhorn. She always had a knack for getting the best from people, in part because she always made it fun. No wonder that both her sons, Kent and Scott, are professional athletes. It was never an option to not be your best, she made sure of that.

Shirley is survived by half brothers, John and Tony Archer, and both sons. She was preceded in death by husband, Charlie, and brother, John. She will be greatly missed by all that were fortunate enough to have known her.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Cappella and also Tony Via from Abode Hospice.

Shirley made it clear that no service or reception was to be held. When asked about a celebration of life party, Shirley replied "No, not if I am not going to be there to enjoy it"!

